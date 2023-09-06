Systems Ltd wins Asiamoney Award

LAHORE: Systems Limited, a global technology solutions provider, was honoured with the Asiamoney Award 2023 and Forbes Asia’’s Best Under a Billion Award, a statement said.

The company secured the top position in two prestigious categories of the 2023 Asiamoney Asia’s Outstanding Companies. According to a company spokesperson, this achievement was a testament to Systems Limited’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

A total of 7,653 votes were cast by 1,225 participants, including fund managers, analysts, bankers, and rating agencies, marking the culmination of the voting process on July 14. The outcome signifies the acknowledgement of 194 publicly listed companies across 12 Asian markets for their exceptional performance within their respective sectors and markets.

Moreover, for showing exceptional financial performance and unwavering dedication to business excellence, Systems Limited was awarded Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion Award for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement positions it as a beacon of success within the elite group of publicly traded enterprises.

Systems Limited CEO Asif Peer said that this accolade is a testament to its continuous drive to set new standards and consistently deliver customer-centric solutions, propelling it to the forefront of the global technology landscape. “Customer-centricity, digital-first mindset and agility keep the company on the right trajectory, and with a strong focus on creating an impact and generating employment, the company aims to cement its reputation as a trailblazing force that consistently raises the bar for itself and the industry.

“The company’s approach seamlessly merges cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client needs, resulting in solutions that are not only innovative but also highly impactful. This remarkable ability to anticipate and address the evolving needs of businesses has propelled Systems Limited to the forefront of the industry,” he added.