SIFC, business community meet

KARACHI: The high officials of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reached out to the business community and economic experts of Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Tuesday to discuss ways and means to attract investment and boost the economy.

The high-level team of SIFC comprising Special Assistant to Caretaker Prime Minister Dr Jehanzaib Khan and SIFC’s Director General provided details of the projects, which would be offered for investment. They informed the business community of various areas of potential investment including agriculture, livestock, information technology, mining and energy sectors.

The meeting highlighted all those aspects which would play a positive role in improving the overall investment climate for the business community. Investors were also provided the opportunity to share their views and suggestions on how to improve the overall investment climate.

They were assured that SIFC would provide them all the required facilities. Investors and economic experts expressed their confidence on SIFC and the policies devised to attract investment. SIFC was formed to provide single window facility to investors.