Gold sheds Rs6,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs6,300/tola on Tuesday following an appreciation in the value of the Pakistani rupee. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs232,800/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs5,402 to stand at Rs199,588.

Gold rates decreased by $9 to close at $1,931/ounce in the international market. Silver rates decreased Rs100 to end at Rs2,800/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also dropped by Rs85.74 to close at Rs2,400.54.