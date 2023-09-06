FPCCI backs army chief's economic initiatives

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has extended its full support to the Army Chief’s initiatives to manage the economic and financial aspects for improving investor’s confidence.

The FPCCI in a statement issued on Tuesday said it supported the Army Chief’s endeavours to attract foreign direct investment, such as the launch of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), crackdown on speculative dollar trading, and measures to eliminate smuggling of petroleum products and sugar. It also lauded the efforts planned for broadening the tax-net and shielding investors from any change in government to improve investor’s confidence through continuity in economic policies.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that engagements of the business community with the Army Chief is no less than a breath of fresh air after the uncertainty and volatility in the economy over the past couple of years.

“After detailed meetings with him in Karachi and Lahore, we are feeling relieved, hopeful and confident that we will be able to play our rightful role for economic recovery and stabilisation in the broader national interest,” he added.

Sheikh agreed that – given the huge economies of Pakistan’s friendly countries – it is absolutely possible to bring $25 billion investment in the near-term of less than one year and $100 billion in short to medium term of one to three years.

The FPCCI president also expressed his optimism on the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, for its game-changing socioeconomic significance.

Saudi Arabia has been Pakistan’s biggest support over the past many decades in all financial and economic crises – and Prince Salman has been a true friend of Pakistan.

Sheikh proposed that SIFC should include the representatives of the apex body in all of its taskforces and sectorial committees on the five focus areas under SIFC, ie agriculture, mines and minerals, information technology, energy and defense production.

The business community and private-sector are the real stakeholders of the economy, and FPCCI will be more than willing to participate and assist the government, he added. He reiterated that FPCCI is the apex body of the country representing all 250 chambers, associations and trade bodies – and, it has its networks and experts in all the aforementioned focus areas of SIFC. “Consultative process holds the key to success for SIFC, economic stabilisation and getting rid of the shackles of IMF,” he added.

Sheikh explained that the only logical, effective, swift and result-oriented solution to the menace of smuggling lies in eliminating smuggling networks at the country’s borders as those are the entry and exit points. There is no use of screening or monitoring the markets without having strict control at the borders, he added.