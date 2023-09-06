Stocks fall as IMF spurns power relief plan

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors worried about the economic outlook after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected the government’s power relief proposals and expected a further hike in industrial power tariff.

The benchmark KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell 0.47 percent, or 215.94 points, to end at 45,491.49 points, after touching a high of 45,950.68 points and a low of 45,417.00 points.

“Stocks closed lower on concerns for economic uncertainty after IMF turned down power relief proposals and expectations for a further rise in industrial power tariff,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

He added that political noise, a Gallup survey predicting a potential default and unresolved circular debt crises in the power sector also weighed on the market sentiment. The KSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip companies, also declined by 0.91 percent, or 148.41 points, to close at 16,104.05 points.

Trading volume decreased by 16 million shares to 123.239 million shares, while trading value dropped to Rs3.688 billion from Rs4.476 billion. Market capitalisation narrowed to Rs6.767 trillion from Rs6.805 trillion.

Out of 297 companies active in the session, 104 closed higher, 164 lower and 29 unchanged. Ali Najib, another analyst at Topline Securities, said the market witnessed mixed vibes amid low volumes.

“The day commenced with a positive note as Bloomberg quoted Caretaker PM’s statement that Pakistan may likely get $25 billion investment from GCC countries in the near future,” he said.

However, he Najib that banks, exploration and production and power sectors dragged the index down as they lost 137 points collectively.

Another highlight of the day was the appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar in the open market. The local currency gained Rs8 (2.43 percent) from Monday’s closing of Rs328. This appreciation was attributed to the government’s recent steps to curb dollar smuggling. However, the rupee lost Rs1.46 (0.48 percent) in the interbank market and closed at Rs307.10.

The top gainer of the day was Colgate Palmolive Pakistan Ltd , which rose by Rs19.02 to Rs1,719 per share, followed by Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd , which increased by Rs13.63 to Rs202.14 per share.

The top loser of the day was Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd, which fell by Rs43.98 to Rs542.47 per share, followed by JS Global Capital Ltd, which decreased by Rs11.01 to Rs150 per share.

WorldCall Telecom Ltd remained the volume leader with 21.839 million shares traded at Rs1.17 per share. It was followed by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd with 8.453 million shares traded at Rs28.36 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery Ltd, Symmetry Group Ltd, SEARL R2, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Nishat Chunian Power Ltd, Telecard Ltd and Cnergyco PK.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market’s inability to surmount the 46,000 level raised the prospect of continued focus on lower levels until this zone could successfully transition into a supportive level.

“The announcement of $25 billion in GCC investment over the next five years failed to generate enthusiasm in the market, even though the rupee did exhibit some gains,” it said in a note. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 36.090 million shares from 37.266 million shares.