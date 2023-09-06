Rupee surges against dollar in open market, closes gap with official rate

KARACHI: The rupee surged in the open market on Tuesday, closing the gap with the official rate, after authorities reassured business leaders of the government’s economic agenda and efforts to curb currency speculation.

The rupee was quoted at 325 to the dollar for selling and 322 for buying in the open market, down from 330 and 327 on Monday, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported. The rupee gained 5 rupees against the dollar in the open market.

“The rupee recovery rally was so strong that it even gained 8 rupees in the mid trade against dollar in the open market,” a dealer said. “There are no buyers, only sellers in the market.”

However, in the interbank market, where the official exchange rate is determined, the rupee weakened by 1.46 rupees to close at 307.10 to the dollar, compared to 305.64 on Monday, dealers said.

The currency has lost over 4.5 percent of its value since the caretaker government took charge in mid-August. The rupee’s depreciation is partly due to the relaxation of import restrictions, which were imposed curb dollar outflows.

Dealers also attributed the divergence in the two markets to import payment pressure and speculation. The rupee’s fall in the interbank market has been a source of concern for the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has set a benchmark of less than 1.25 percent gap between the two rates.

Although it's expected that the rupee will struggle in during the week, the slide in the currency seems to have moderated, dealers said. They said the market mood improved after General Asim Munir, the chief of army staff, met with prominent businessmen on Sunday and discussed ways to boost investment and economic growth.

Analyst Khurram Schehzad said that either the open market rate has to come down to 315 or interbank has to go up to 315 to achieve this benchmark. Currency dealers said that the movements of rupee in both markets are aimed at achieving this benchmark.

The rupee’s recovery in the open market was also influenced by a meeting between General Munir and business leaders, where he discussed the government’s economic policies and intentions to curb smuggling and speculative activity, including in the currency market, they added

Zafar Paracha, Secretary General of ECAP, said that the meeting had a positive impact on the market sentiment and reduced uncertainty. He dismissed reports of law enforcement agencies raiding exchange companies to check on dollar trading, saying that there was no such action and that supply and demand forces were at play.