Siraj laments denial of fundamental rights to women

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday lamented the denial of fundamental rights to women and held successive governments responsible for the grim situation arising out of their failure to uphold the Constitution.

Speaking at a rally commemorating ‘Hijab Day’ which is observed every year on September 4, he highlighted the prevalence of child abuse and widespread denial of women’s property rights. JI’s women wing Secretary General Dardana Siddiqui, ex-MNA Ayesha Syed, Sakina Shahid and others were present.

The JI chief said the implementation of Islamic system in the country would ensure that women regain their rightful place and receive all due entitlements. He also paid homage to the women for steadfastly resisting the intrusion of Western culture which, according to him, has been persistently promoted by Western interests with the complicity of the governments.

Siraj decried the assault on the family structure, exemplified by the domestic violence bill, passed by the previous government and the subsequent transgender act, as he believed both of these laws sought to undermine the nation’s core ideology.

He bemoaned the dismally low rate of girls’ education, noting that many are sent to the homes of wealthy landowners and feudal lords to perform domestic labour.

He drew attention to the shocking cases of abuse against girls at the residences of a judge in Rawalpindi and a Pir in Ranipur, asserting that the government bears direct responsibility for these atrocities due to its failure to protect its citizens.

Siraj pledged that, should the Jamaat-e-Islami come to power with the support of the people, they would establish the rule of law and provide comprehensive protection to the women.

He vowed to extend interest-free loans to facilitate the establishment of small businesses and safeguard families, adding that the JI had initiated a protest movement against exorbitant utility bills and intended to challenge unjust agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) in the Supreme Court.

He urged the caretaker government to reconsider its decision to raise electricity tariffs, warning that the JI would stage sit-ins in front of the Governor Houses across all four provinces, if the decision remained unchanged.

Siraj affirmed that the JI would persist in its struggle for the rights of the people, appealing to women to actively participate in this movement and raise awareness about the injustices prevalent in the society.He also encouraged the women to vote for the JI, if they sought real change and protection of their rights.