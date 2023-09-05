PTI urges effective steps to resolve GB issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee Monday reviewed the government’s inaction in Gilgit-Baltistan, calling on the state machinery to better understand the sensitivity and urgency of the issue and take effective steps for its resolution.

In its meeting, the core committee also made an appeal to the local population and various ideological parties in the region to avoid tension and maintain peace.“The government and the state machinery must better understand the sensitivity and urgency of the issue and take action without delay for effective resolution of the dispute,” the forum maintained.

Among other issues, the committee also discussed cases against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders and noted PTI chairman’s bail case has been delayed, as after the week-long leave of the special judge, the duty judge avoided hearing the bail application.The PT core committee charged that Imran’s cases are the worst example of discriminatory justice while he has been convicted in an “extraordinary hurry” in a false Toshakhana case.

“Now efforts are being made to deprive the PTI chairman of justice by making a mess in the cipher case. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s case has also been postponed under the guise of special judge’s leave. The process of depriving and imprisoning PTI leaders on technical grounds should be stopped immediately,” the core committee said.

The meeting reviewed the hearing of the case of PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest despite the court order while the court had expressed satisfaction over the issuance of contempt of court notice against IG Islamabad and the judicial officer’s order to recover Ch Parvez Elahi.

The core committee also urged the high court to provide justice to thousands of innocent activists, including senior leaders and women, who are in jail in false cases. The committee demanded the immediate recovery and release of PTI North Punjab President Sadaqat Abbasi, who was forcibly disappeared.

Separately, PTI reacted to caretaker Prime Minister’s interview with a private TV channel and noted that his statement in the context of the May 9 incidents is very surprising and a matter of concern.

“The caretaker prime minister is unable to properly understand the constitution and his mandate so far. The government of PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar has the sole responsibility of holding free and fair elections within the stipulated period of the constitution i.e. 90 days,” PTI spokesman said.

The caretaker prime minister, he pointed out, is seen making statements on every subject besides holding elections, whereas the country can no longer afford flawed, misleading and distorted narratives at the government level.

He contended these statements undoubtedly seem to be an attempt to hide the facts of the events of May 9, which the nation is not accepting. He emphasised the nation is still waiting for an impartial and high-level judicial inquiry into all aspects of the May 9 incidents.

“If the caretaker prime minister has credible evidence, he should put it in front of the nation. Mere statements on sensitive national issues by state officials, especially the caretaker government, are fuelling anarchy in the country,” PTI spokesman said.He reiterated chairman Imran Khan’s demand for an impartial high-level judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incidents.