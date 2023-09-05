KMU withdraws hike in exam fee

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent increase in various examination fees.

According to a press release, the decision was taken after a meeting of the vice-chancellors of the public sector universities of the province, with Governor Ghulam Ali in the chair.The communication said the tuition and examination fees of all the public sector medical and dental colleges, nursing and allied health sciences institutes of KMU have not increased for the last several years.

However, the university had decided to increase the examination fees by 10 per cent to meet the examination expenses and staff compensation and transportation, and because of a significant increase in paper and printing costs.Students and their parents welcomed the decision on the withdrawal of the fee hike. They hoped it would ease their financial burden.