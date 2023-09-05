Gunmen kill 2 persons in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured another in Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday, local sources said.

The sources said that two persons were standing at a marketplace in Inayat Killay when armed men opened fire on them. The two men were killed in the firing while another one was injured.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.The slain persons were identified as Samiullah, son of Akbar Said, hailing from Inayat Killay and Daud Shah, son of Gulab Jan, from Mamond.The injured Tayyab belonged to Nawagai.