US interest in preserving archaeological sites expressed

PESHAWAR: A United States (US) diplomat said on Monday his government wanted to work for the preservation of archaeological sites, historical buildings and cultural heritage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with supporting other public welfare initiatives in the province.

“The US government would continue supporting public welfare initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the provincial government and public,” said the new US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, as he called on caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

A handout said the chief minister and US consul general discussed matters of mutual interests, cooperation and collaboration between the provincial government and US donor agencies in different sectors.

Azam Khan said the KP caretaker government valued the US government cooperation and its donor agencies help in various sectors of the province. He hoped that the US government would continue extending the support to the province.

The chief minister said the merged districts required special attention and cooperation of friendly countries and donor agencies because these areas lag behind in development as compared to other areas due to decades-old militancy in the region.

“These areas require more attention, especially in basic infrastructure development. The police infrastructure in the merged districts needs substantial improvement in order to ensure law and order,” he added.

The chief minister said that advancement of educational opportunities for girls and women was also one of the top priorities of the provincial government.“The KP government would welcome the US cooperation and extend all-out support “, he told the diplomat.