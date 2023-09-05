PPP leader asks govt to review deals with IPPs

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party leader Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti on Monday asked the government to review the agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs) to give relief to the people.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the previous government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of different political parties, pushed the country towards uncontrollable inflation.

He said that political parties should become democratic and follow their election manifestos. Khwaja Hoti said the US dollar had crossed the Rs300, food prices were raising every day, adding that the elites were responsible for the economic mess in the country. He said the rich should pay the taxes, not the poor.

The PPP leader said that nobody should be spared and a strict accountability process must be initiated. He said the country was not made for the three percent elite. He said that those looting the resources would move to the US or Europe but the common people would suffer. The PPP leader said the anyone belonging to any party should be made accountable for involvement in corruption.