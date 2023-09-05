Extortion calls leave traders worried

PESHAWAR: More traders and other well-off people are receiving calls for extortion in the provincial capital, it has been learnt. The number of extortion calls to the locals had dropped in the last few months but now more people are coming with these complaints.

A trader leader from the Firdous Bazaar complained that he had been receiving extortion calls for the last several weeks.Recently a former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly from Peshawar had approached police after receiving calls for extortion.