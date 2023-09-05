Man shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants killed a young man on the suspicion of ‘working’ for the security forces, police sources said on Monday.
The uncle of the slain man, Adam Khan, told the Daraban Police Station that he received a call on his cellphone that two suspected militants riding a motorcycle had killed his nephew Farooq Khan, 24, son of Sher Khan, after he left a hotel.
He said that he found his nephew lying in a pool of blood when he reached the spot.It is believed that suspected militants killed the young man for allegedly cooperating with the security forces.
