Bank branch robbed of Rs5.5m

HARIPUR: Armed men robbed cash worth Rs 5.5 million from a roadside branch of a private bank in Hattar Industrial Estate area, police said here on Monday.

Police quoted the manager of the bank as saying that four masked men armed with pistols and AK 47 assault rifles entered the branch at around 11.30 am and held the guards and bank staff at gunpoint. The robbers collected the cash worth Rs 5.5 million from the cash counters, strong room and fled.

Police said that none of the staff members and private security personnel suffered injuries as they did not put up resistance.The cops said the CCTV footage had been collected and the investigation launched in the case.