Bank branch robbed of Rs5.5m

HARIPUR: Armed men robbed cash worth Rs 5.5 million from a roadside branch of a private bank in Hattar Industrial Estate area, police said here on Monday.
Police quoted the manager of the bank as saying that four masked men armed with pistols and AK 47 assault rifles entered the branch at around 11.30 am and held the guards and bank staff at gunpoint. The robbers collected the cash worth Rs 5.5 million from the cash counters, strong room and fled.
Police said that none of the staff members and private security personnel suffered injuries as they did not put up resistance.The cops said the CCTV footage had been collected and the investigation launched in the case.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday served notices on Inspector General of Police Islamabad in a petition...
MULTAN: The local administration and police are set to enhance stringent security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday lamented the denial of fundamental rights to women and held...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee Monday reviewed the government’s inaction in...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent increase in various examination...
KHAR: Unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured another in Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal...