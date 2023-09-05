Youth development being prioritised, says minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Science and Technology, Dr Najibullah, expressed his commitment on Monday to provide youth with enhanced facilities for career development and to enable them to compete on international level in various events.

The minister chaired a meeting, also attended by Additional Secretary Youth Affairs Hameed Ullah Khattak, Director Youth Affairs Irfanullah, Chief Planning Officer Arifullah Shah, and others at the Civil Secretariat.

In the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister received a briefing on the sports department’s ongoing projects and their impact.

He emphasised the need to provide children and youth with platforms for career development and equip them to compete on an international level. He underscored the importance of focusing on improving the basic levels of youth in sports to strengthen the youth from the very foundation.

Dr Najibullah outlined a career-building roadmap that should start at the union council level and progress to the district, division, and provincial levels, which he said would ensure a structured pathway for youth development.

He called for increasing training opportunities and involving students from schools, colleges, and universities, as well as the holding of contests in Quran recitation, science, and cultural activities at educational levels.The caretaker sports minister stressed the importance of practical initiatives to improve the future prospects of the youth.