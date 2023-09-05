JI vows to continue protest against high power tariff

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday thanked the traders, common people and the party workers for observing a successful shutdown strike recently against inflation and hike in prices of electricity and other items.

Speaking at a press conference, JI Peshawar district chapter amir, Bahrullah Khan, said his party had given shutdown the protest call across the country after hike in the prices of electricity tariff, gas and petrol.

He said his party would not leave the countrymen at the mercy of mafia and henchmen of international organisations like IMF and World Bank.

The JI leader alleged that billions of rupees were being recovered from those who had served ministers in the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that his party considered this alliance responsible for the current situation.

He said that PDM leadership appointed relatives as ministers for allegedly minting money and later shifted to London, Thailand and Dubai.

Bahrullah Khan said that his party had announced to continue the protest after the success of the September 2 shutdown. He said that central amir Sirajul Haq would make the announcement in Lahore today.

The JI leader said that his party would stage a sit-in in front of all governor houses, adding that 100,000 people would stage the sit-in outside the Governor’s House in Peshawar. He said that the sit-in would continue for several days.

The JI leader warned that the protest would continue till the government reverted the decision taken on the allegedly directives of the IMF.

He said that a white paper would be issued against the government.The JI leader alleged that PPP and PMLN had awarded contracts to the IPPs after receiving bribes. He also blamed Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl for the sugar crisis

Talking of the cases instituted against the JI workers on the charges of forcing the traders into closing their businesses, he said police had registered cases on false accusations.He alleged that the provincial government had arrested the JI party workers after the successful strike on September 2.