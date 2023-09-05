Action ordered against smuggling, hoarding of edibles

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday directed authorities to take action against smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities.A handout issued here said that the officer presided over a meeting of the provincial task force formed to prevent the smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities.

The chief secretary said that established on the direction of the prime minister, the task force would put a halt to the smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities and take the culprits to task. The forum was apprised that sufficient stock of sugar was available in the province, which would last until the start of the sugar-crushing season in mid-November, provided that smuggling and hoarding of the commodity was controlled.

It was stated that scanning and full body searches were standard procedures at airports and border points to stop currency smuggling. It was further stated that 21 joint check-posts had been established in border districts, manned by officials of the agriculture and food departments, the police, and district administration.