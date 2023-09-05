Livestock Dept officials directed to perform well

PESHAWAR: The Director General for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Dr Alamzeb, has instructed all district officers and project directors to discharge their responsibilities efficiently and perform official duties with diligence.

He said that action would be taken against the delinquent officials under the relevant rules and regulations.All the district officers of the department participated in the meeting. The DG urged the officers to focus on their duties and directed all the district and farm directors to ensure the attendance and punctuality of the subordinate staff at veterinary hospitals.