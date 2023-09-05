Call to take back power tariff hike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Mazdoor Kissan Tehreek on Monday flayed the government for high electricity bills and called for taking back the hike. Speaking at a press conference Asif Khan, Fayyaz Khan and other office-bearers asked the government to undo what they said were all anti-poor taxes included in the utility bills.

They said the government instead of further taxing the poor, should focus on the landed class and the wealthy people.

The speakers suggested to the government to engage peasants and workers in the decision making process to steer the country out of crisis.They said that poor farmers and working calls had been the worst hit by inflation in the country.