Call to take back power tariff hike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Mazdoor Kissan Tehreek on Monday flayed the government for high electricity bills and called for taking back the hike. Speaking at a press conference Asif Khan, Fayyaz Khan and other office-bearers asked the government to undo what they said were all anti-poor taxes included in the utility bills.
They said the government instead of further taxing the poor, should focus on the landed class and the wealthy people.
The speakers suggested to the government to engage peasants and workers in the decision making process to steer the country out of crisis.They said that poor farmers and working calls had been the worst hit by inflation in the country.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday served notices on Inspector General of Police Islamabad in a petition...
MULTAN: The local administration and police are set to enhance stringent security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday lamented the denial of fundamental rights to women and held...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee Monday reviewed the government’s inaction in...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent increase in various examination...
KHAR: Unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured another in Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal...