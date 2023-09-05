KP police gets first Public Outreach Strategy and Media Cell

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Directorate of Public Relations got its first Public Outreach Strategy and Media Cell in Peshawar on Monday.

The media cell was inaugurated at Central Police Office (CPO) in Peshawar.The funding has been provided by the European Union and United Nations Development Programme .

The Communications and Public Outreach Strategy is expected to provide a roadmap to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Directorate of Public Relations for playing a more defined and active role in fostering police-public relations and partnerships to improve public safety and security in the province.

In addition, the media cell will provide the Directorate with modern, state-of-the-art facilities to implement the Communications and Public Outreach Strategy for increased transparency and enhanced public trust in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Developed by UNDP Rule of Law Programme in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and with support from the EU, the Communications and Public Outreach Strategy focuses on optimizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Directorate of Public Relations’ use of Information and Communications Technologies (ICTS), community engagement, crisis communication, and use of analytics to monitor and improve the performance of the Directorate.

In the presence of the chief guests, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and Chamila Hemmathagama, Programme Manager, Rule of Law Programme, UNDP Pakistan, the Communications and Public Outreach Strategy was signed off by the designated officials of KP Police and UNDP Pakistan as part of the launch-cum-inauguration ceremony.

The IGP thanked the EU and UNDP Pakistan for their support. He stated: “We are hopeful that the Communications and Public Outreach Strategy and the Media Cell will enable the Directorate of Public Relations to create visibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police initiatives that aim to make the communities safer. More importantly, the KP Police Directorate of Public Relations remains committed to enhancing public trust by addressing real-time public concerns and inquiries through the newly inaugurated Media Cell”.

Ms Chamila Hemmathagama, Programme Manager, Rule of Law Programme, UNDP Pakistan, said: “Now more than ever, integrating Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) in the service delivery of law enforcement has become essential to enhance equal access to justice and uphold the rule of law to foster and maintain safer communities, especially for women, transgender and other marginalized communities.

Through the initiative we are inaugurating today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Directorate of Public Relations will be well placed to drive transformative changes in the policing service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote people-centered services and to better serve and protect the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”