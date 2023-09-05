Shehbaz, Dar should return immediately: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: PMLN senior leader Khawaja Asif on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif was due to return in September but in absence of an election schedule, he would now return in October.

Speaking in the Geo News programme, “Aaj with Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, Khawaja Asif said that even if Nawaz Sharif comes in October, Shahbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar should return immediately. He said that there was no doubt public anxiety in our constituencies but Maryam Nawaz was in constant contact with the people.

The former federal minister said PMLN was part of the PDM coalition government and therefore whole responsibility for the decisions does not lie with the PMLN. However, he added, we take responsibility as member of the cabinet. Asif said that the PMLN leadership could not handle the situation in the way they were expecting. He said when Ishaq Dar returned, they had no idea that such a disaster was lying ahead.

Khawaja Asif claimed his party knows how to address the different problems facing the nation but we could not deliver in the last 16 months. He said we know where and who is stealing electricity and added the country is not prepared to go to shopping during the day due to which from 6pm-11pm the markets are brimming to their capacity. The largest chunk of power theft takes place in markets. The PTI governments in KP and KP governments resisted closing down markets early in the evening to save electricity. He said the PMLN government under Nawaz Sharif in 2013 ensured uninterrupted power when there was 18-hour-long load shedding. His government also brought terrorism under control, Asif said.

He said the PDM coalition formed the government in the wake of the success of the no-trust motion against the PTI government and at that time holding elections was a better idea. However, the coalition members did not agree to the PMLN’s proposal and formed a government instead. Regarding the sugar crisis, the former defence minister said the decision to export sugar was made by the Minister for Commerce but it was approved by the ECC and later the cabinet. PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Zardari at that time was insisting that we would earn a billion dollars by exporting sugar stocks.

On Bilawal Bhutto’s PM’s candidacy, he said there is nothing wrong if PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi wants Bilawal Bhutto as the next prime minister. This is the election year and it is their right to pursue their aspirations.

Talking about President Arif Alvi praising PM Anwarul Haq Kakar’s statement, senior journalist Kamran Yusuf said it appears that the former has changed his decision to announce the election date. The president, he said seems to have realised it is not so easy for him to announce the election schedule. Yusuf said it appears the meeting of the ‘three top men’ has worked as President Alvi would be spending the next three days away from the capital. He also said that the president has no intention to leave office at the conclusion of his term in office and has directed his staff to prepare the schedule for the next six months.