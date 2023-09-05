Postings, transfers executive’s exclusive domain: SC

Supreme court building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has held that the interference of a tribunal or court in matters relating to postings and transfers is an encroachment upon the executive’s domain that breaches the seminal principle of separation of powers embedded in the Constitution.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah set aside the decision of Balochistan Service Tribunal.

“The tribunal was not justified in interfering with the posting/ transfer orders of the respondent nor was it in consonance with the settled principles relating thereto,” said a three-page order authored by Justice Minallah.

“The impugned judgment is, therefore, set-aside and with leave of this court the petition is converted into an appeal and allowed”, the order added.

Dr Muhammad Saleem had sought leave against judgment, dated 27.4.2022, of the Balochistan Service Tribunal.

The controversy stemmed from the transfer order of Dr Shamsullah Bazai from the post of principal, Loralai Medical College. The competent authority had directed the respondent to report to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, but the notification was later withdrawn.

He was transferred from the post of the principal to the post of professor (B-20) and Head of Ophthalmology Department, Bolan Medical College, on 11.02.2022, while the petitioner replaced him as principal of the college.

The respondent filed a departmental appeal and it was rejected. He then filed an appeal before the tribunal which was allowed vide the judgment dated 27.4.2022. “We have heard the learned counsels for the parties and the Additional Advocate General of Balochistan”, says the order, adding that the respondent had challenged his posting/ transfer orders.

He had taken the stance in his departmental representation that allowing him to continue to hold the post of the principal of the college was in the public interest.

Likewise, the tribunal had concluded that the transfer of the respondent from the post was not in the public interest. The tribunal had raised concerns regarding the status of governance, besides placing reliance on the judgments of the apex court, so as to justify interference with the executive functions in connection with posting/ transfer of employees.

The judgments relied upon were distinguishable, while the principles enunciated in the context of the executive domain with respect to transfer and postings of employees/ civil servants appears to have been excluded from consideration.

The apex court has already highlighted the scope of interference with the executive function of postings and transfers of government officials” said the judgment, adding that it has been held that the transfer of a government official from one place or post to another to meet the exigencies of service was within the exclusive domain and competence of the competent authorities of the executive organ of the state and, ordinarily, it is not amenable to interference except in extraordinary circumstances.

This principle is subject to the condition that the terms and conditions of service are not adversely affected. Moreover, an official has no vested right to claim to be posted/ transferred to any particular place of his choice, nor is there a vested right to continue to hold a particular post at a particular place.

The transfer and posting of a government servant is limited to the given tenure, if any, or at the pleasure of the competent authority.

The court noted that the question of whether the posting and transfer made by the competent authority was in the public interest is not open to judicial review by a tribunal or court and utmost caution and restraint ought to be exercised in interfering with or encroaching upon the exclusive domain of the executive authorities. “The decisions in connection with posting and transfer of government servants must not be subjected to judicial scrutiny unless a law has been clearly violated or mala fide and malice is established without the need for making an inquiry,” the court held.