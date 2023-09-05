PTI slams govt for massive food price hike

PTI supporters wave party flags as take part in a rally in Karachi on April 10. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday slammed the government for massive increase in prices of food items, including flour and sugar after the petrol and dollar hitting triple century, alleging the rulers are economically killing the public.

“Today, the nation is reeling under the burden of catastrophic inflation because of the incompetent group that came to power by conspiring against an elected democratic government,” PTI spokesman said here.

PDM’s poor style of government, he alleged, has destroyed the economy, growing at the rate of 6 percent, in just 16 months, adding the criminal negligence of the previous government has forced the people suffering from inflation to commit suicide today.

He contended that after the triple century of dollar and petrol, the prices of food items including flour, sugar have also reached the highest level in history. Former prime minister Imran Khan, he claimed, had provided all possible relief to the people despite the global crisis of corona and global inflation. He added PTI government provided subsidy on petrol and electricity to the people in view of rising oil prices in the international market.

In the last month of the PTI government, he pointed out, the price of oil in the international market was about $113 per barrel, which has come down to $87 per barrel today. He continued despite the high prices in the international market, petrol, which was supplied to the nation at Rs150 per litre in March 2022, has reached Rs305 per litre today. He explained PTI government had reduced the GST rate on petrol to zero to save the nation from the impact of global inflation.

In the last 3.5 years of PTI rule, he noted, the price of petrol had increased by about Rs55 and the price of diesel by Rs33. However, he added on the contrary, in the last 16 months alone, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs155 per litre and the price of diesel by Rs167.

The PTI government, he recalled, had reduced the prices of food items and petrol, electricity for the people by reducing government expenditure. Likewise, he said the PTI government had increased the tax net instead of imposing additional tax burden on those who have already paid taxes and people-friendly welfare schemes were launched during the PTI regime to save the poor from the burden of inflation.

“Insensitive and cruel rulers snatched all kinds of relief from the people and made them miserable for a long time. Inflation rate has increased from 12.2 percent during the tenure of PTI to the highest level of 38 percent. And, in these 16 months, more than 20 million people have been pushed below the poverty line. Food inflation has risen from 14.8 percent during the PTI regime to an unimaginable 50 percent,” he noted.

PTI spokesman said the devastating increase in the prices of food items including electricity, petrol has made it difficult for the common man to earn a living. In March 2022, he noted despite the reduction in power consumption at Rs16 per unit, it has been increased to Rs50 per unit today.

He said the price of expensive power contracts and mismanagement in the energy sector made in the previous tenures of the PMLN is being collected from the people. “Due to the cruel taxes imposed by Ishaq Dar, the whole nation is protesting against the electricity bills today. After petrol and electricity, sugar prices in the country have also reached the highest level. Sugar, which was sold at Rs86 per kg during the PTI regime, has crossed Rs200 today. A bag of 20 kg flour available to the public at around Rs1,200 during the PTI regime has reached close to Rs3,000 today,” he said.

The spokesman continued after meat, pulses and rice have also been out of reach of the poor as a result of the historic increase in prices while the continuous devaluation of the rupee and the increase in the prices of petroleum products will lead to a further increase in inflation in the coming days.

Contrary to all its claims, he claimed the present caretaker government continues to fail to provide any relief to the people from inflation, whereas political instability and uncertainty will add to the seriousness of the situation.

He made it clear Pakistan cannot afford any kind of undemocratic and unconstitutional efforts at this time and that the caretaker government should ensure that elections are held within a 90-day period as per the constitution and give the people the democratic right to elect their representatives.