Naveed Qamar clears his position on sugar export

Former Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar while addressing the media. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Without indulging in blame game on the matter of sugar exports, former Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar said that it had to be seen on merit whether the decision to export sugar was correct or not and it had to be understood that no single ministry approved the sugar export.

“When the decision to export 250,000 tons of sugar was taken, the excessive sugar was available in the stocks,” he said while talking to The News on Monday.

Syed Naveed Qamar was contacted by The News for his position on the issue of sugar exports. He said that he did not want to enter into blame game but the facts should be discussed as the sufficient sugar stock was still available after the exports that were enough till the next season of crushing. “It’s only smoke screen to put the blame on sugar exports for the increase in the prices of sugar in the country as real issues are hoarding and smuggling, that need to be controlled,” he said.

He further said that the issue of sugar export was brought up in the ECC meeting and it was viewed that country had excess quantity of sugar, so the export was allowed and the cabinet approved the ECC decision.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that prices of sugar had increased due to hoarding and smuggling. The former federal minister said that there is sufficient amount of sugar in the country and the provincial governments should take action against hoarding and smuggling.

The sugar price surpassed Rs200 in many cities of the country. Last day, sugar price in Quetta increased by Rs15 per kg and the sugar price per kg reached Rs220. The price of sugar increased by Rs40 in four days while Chaman is ahead of Quetta where sugar is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

The price of sugar per kg in Karachi also increased to 200 per kg, while sugar is being sold at Rs176 per kg in the open market of Lahore, but sugar has disappeared from small shops and markets. In Sargodha, the price of sugar has increased by Rs35 per kg in three days and sugar is available at Rs185 per kg.