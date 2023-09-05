Anti-encroachment campaign launched

Islamabad:Assistant Commissioner Secretariat subdivision has launched crackdown against illegal occupation of public roads with a series of anti-encroachment operations in the federal.

The latest operation was conducted in the Athal Village area, where a team of officials successfully removed encroachments from a busy road, ICT Spokesman said on Monday. The operation was carried out under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The AC Secretariat said that the illegal occupation of public roads was a serious problem that posed a threat to the safety and security of citizens. The anti-encroachment operation in Athal Village was a success, and the road has now been cleared for public use.

The AC Secretariat said that more operations would be conducted in the coming days to ensure that all public roads are free of encroachments. The Assistant Commissioner urged the citizens to report illegal encroachments to the authorities, adding ‘By working together, we can keep our streets clear and safe for everyone.’