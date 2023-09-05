Over 2,500 personnel to guard Chehlum processions

Islamabad:Strong security measures have been taken to maintain peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Chehlum-e-Imam Hussain (AS) being observed on Thursday (7 September), Islamabad Capital Police have finalised the security arrangements for the procession in connection with Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS), a public relations officer said.

During a high level meeting held in the chair of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the meeting finalized a comprehensive security plan for ‘Chehlum ‘of Imam Hussain (AS). The formal approval of this plan was given by IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after its thorough review all wings of Islamabad Capital Police have also been given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

All concerned officials were directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organisers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organisers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. The IGP directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants. He said that special arrangements should be made for checking of participants in a professional way and to install walk-through gates at the entrance points.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking the participants of the procession thoroughly using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the IGP maintained. Pakistan Rangers and FC will also assist Islamabad Capital Police to ensure elaborate security arrangements. He also ordered all Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and officers in-charge police stations to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of the worship place.

He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of procession to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose. The IGP directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad Capital Police and lower subordinates. Traffic staff to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when procession will be carried out.

It should be ensured that parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too. He said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of the procession and it should be covered through a large strength of policemen. All DPOs, SDPOs are directed to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people. The Dolphin Squad has been deployed on patrol along the designated routes of the procession.

Patrolling officers must conduct visits to all the routes of procession and Imambargah and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. He said that lady police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargah. All in-charges of police stations should get the complete bio data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees would be asked to ensure that no stranger will be allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during procession.

Meanwhile, A meeting was held in the chair of Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Faisal Saleem to review security arrangements of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) at Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday. According to a police spokesman, SDPOs and SHOs of Rawal Division participated in the meeting. Addressing the occasion, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem said that foolproof security arrangements must be ensured for the ‘Chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

SSP Faisal Saleem directed the police officers on duty will report on time and will not leave their point until the duty is over. He said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. He warned that strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in performing their duties. The senior police officers will check and brief the duty from time to time, he added. Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry point of the procession, he said, the participants of the procession will be allowed to enter after a body search, snipers will be deployed on the rooftop for the security of the procession.