2 extortionists held

Rawalpindi: Airport Police here on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities. According to a police spokesman, the alleged extortionists used to write letters to businessmen demanding extortion money. The spokesman said that two accused namely Namiatullah Khan and Haroon Gul were arrested during an operation. Police also recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.
