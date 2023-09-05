 
Tuesday September 05, 2023
Lahore

LWMC continues cleaning activity

By Our Correspondent
September 05, 2023

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday carried out a major cleanliness activity at Gajjumatta, Ferozepur Road.

The cleanliness activity was carried out on the instructions of Deputy CEO (OPS) M Aurangzaib. Dozens of LWMC field staffers and machinery took part in the cleanliness campaign continued under the supervision of Town Manager (Ops) Nishter Town Usama Khan.