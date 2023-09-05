 
close
Tuesday September 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Call to arrest suspects of firing on priest

By Our Correspondent
September 05, 2023

LAHORE:Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights (JAC) has demanded the government arrest the suspects involved in the recent incident of firing on Priest Eleazar in Faisalabad.

A press statement issued here by JAC for People’s Rights said that such practices were totally unacceptable and were spreading fear, insecurity and anger in citizens, especially religious minorities. JAC demanded immediate action against those identified by the priest Eleazar and other witnesses.