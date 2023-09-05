Emergency helpline receives 578,417 irrelevant calls in August

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab, including Lahore, for the month of August 2023 here. According to details, the 15 Emergency Helpline received 2,797,316 calls, out of which 578,417 calls were considered irrelevant and 215,219 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. Around 47,410 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 8,154 Calls for traffic management & city traffic police help. The PSCA Lost and Found centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 78 motorbikes, one vehicles and five persons through it.
