Role of police service counters lauded

LAHORE:SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir on Monday convened a meeting with the post in-charges assigned to police service counters.

During the meeting, SSP (Admin) highlighted the essential role played by 13 police service counters, strategically established in the hospitals of the provincial capital. He noted that these service counters have efficiently provided services to 948 police officers and their families throughout the month. These counters have proven invaluable in addressing the medical and legal needs of individuals injured in accidents and other incidents, while also extending critical support to police personnel requiring medical verification and treatment.

Nazir emphasised that police employees and their families are a cherished asset of the department, and he urged for unwavering support to be extended to police personnel seeking treatment at these hospital service counters. He commended these service counters for their pivotal role in promptly assisting the public. Furthermore, he urged outpost in-charges and service counter staff to ensure the highest standard of care for police personnel brought to the hospital emergency.