Under-training cops visit PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation comprising police officers, undergoing training at the Chuhng Training Centre, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Monday.
The delegation was briefed by the PSCA officers about working of the authority. The visitors were informed about the operations and monitoring centre, 15 emergency help centres, call dispatch control centre and also briefed about the e-challenging system.
The delegation was told that the PSCA electronic data analysis centre has provided digital evidence in more than 20,000 cases.The police officers said the PSCA cameras were providing full support in police operations and investigations. The plan is very important for guiding law-enforcement agencies. For that, the scope of the Safe Cities project would be extended to the whole of Punjab.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday carried out a major cleanliness activity at Gajjumatta, Ferozepur...
LAHORE:Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights has demanded the government arrest the suspects involved in the...
Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
LAHORE:SSP Atif Nazir on Monday convened a meeting with the post in-charges assigned to police service...
LAHORE:Secretary, Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 conducted a timely day & night...
LAHORE:Four talented youngsters represented Pakistan with pride and enthusiasm at the Second ‘Salam’ International...