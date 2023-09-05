Plantation campaign launched

LAHORE:The University of Okara (UO), in collaboration with Okara Cantonment and Cadet College Okara, has launched a division-wide plantation drive.

Under this campaign, extensive plantation will be done in various government schools, colleges and institutes of higher learning in all tehsils and districts of Sahiwal Division. The university’s Senior Horticulture Officer, Dr Nadeem Ahmed and Cantonment staff arranged the plants.

The drive was kicked off at the UO with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, and Noor Saeed Afridi planting seasonal foliage. It was then replicated in schools and colleges of Renala Khurd.

The VC said, ‘The Cantonment authorities are keen to work on mitigating the climate change effects with widespread plantation and we have joined hands with them in this righteous cause.

According to the university spokesperson, the UO, since its very outset, has been an ardent proponent of plantation and resultantly. Most of the plants, being used in this campaign, were provided by the Cantonment while the rest were grown at the university’s own nurseries.