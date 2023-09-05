Alhamra hosts Defence Day painting competition

Lahore:Alhamra hosted a painting competition attracting enthusiastic participation from talented young artists as part of Defence Day celebrations.

Students from various schools and colleges joined the competition, showcasing their artistic prowess. The jury included renowned artists RM Naeem, Mina Haroon, and Babar Mustafa. Farhan Nawaz got the top spot and received a prize of Rs30,000. Muhammad Farooq secured second position, earning a reward of Rs20,000, while Zainab stood 3rd and got Rs10,000.