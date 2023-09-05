Alhamra hosts Defence Day painting competition

Lahore:Alhamra hosted a painting competition attracting enthusiastic participation from talented young artists as part of Defence Day celebrations.
Students from various schools and colleges joined the competition, showcasing their artistic prowess. The jury included renowned artists RM Naeem, Mina Haroon, and Babar Mustafa. Farhan Nawaz got the top spot and received a prize of Rs30,000. Muhammad Farooq secured second position, earning a reward of Rs20,000, while Zainab stood 3rd and got Rs10,000.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday carried out a major cleanliness activity at Gajjumatta, Ferozepur...
LAHORE:Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights has demanded the government arrest the suspects involved in the...
Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
LAHORE:SSP Atif Nazir on Monday convened a meeting with the post in-charges assigned to police service...
LAHORE:Secretary, Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 conducted a timely day & night...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising police officers, undergoing training at the Chuhng Training Centre, visited the Punjab...