NCA starts admission to degree programmes

LAHORE:Admissions to degree programmes at the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore have commenced. According to a press release, the last date for submitting admission applications is September 18th. NCA admissions are open for merit-based, self-financed, self-support schemes, and reserved seats. Admissions for Architecture, Fine Arts, Design (including Visual Communication Design, Textile Design, Product Design, and Ceramic Design), Musicology, Film and TV, and Cultural Studies at NCA Lahore, as well as Architecture, at NCA Rawalpindi, have also started.