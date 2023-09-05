Arrangements for Literacy Day events discussed

Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the main event of Literacy Day being observed on 8 September (Friday).

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner, DC, and officials from the Home Department, Special Branch, Punjab Police, CTO, CCPO, Rescue 1122, LWMC, Lesco and PHA. A security plan was also formed regarding the participation of the chief minister in the main programme. Secretary Literacy directed Lesco to ensure electricity supply during the event. In the meeting, a road map was also created along with PHA for the awareness campaign about Literacy Day.

Secretary Literacy also instructed the traffic police officials to take effective measures to ensure the flow of traffic during the event and said that traffic should not be disturbed in any way.