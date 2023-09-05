Daycare centre to be established at PINS

LAHORE:Newly appointed Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Asif Bashir on Monday announced establishing a daycare centre at his institute.

This announcement was made at a reception organised in honour of Prof Asif Bashir and farewell ceremony for MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam. Senior professors, doctors, nurses, President Health Support Staff Association Rana Pervaiz and a large number of male and female employees participated in the event.

Prof Asif Bashir, on this occasion, said that no task can be completed properly without teamwork and no success is possible as well. He added that there is a greater need to adhere to these principles for the sake of proper treatment of the patients. He said that for the smooth running of any system, along with regular feedback, monitoring of treatment procedures is also indispensable.

This practice will not only resolve the complaints of the patients but also ensure proper activities and services of health professionals. He said in the treatment of patients, no kind of failure is admissible so the principle of s and punishment on performance will be followed strictly, Prof asif added.

Executive Director PINS while paying great tribute to the administrative services of MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that he was a very capable administrator. He took revolutionary steps for better treatment of patients and the welfare of the employees in the institution. Dr Khalid thanked all the faculty members, administrative doctors and staff members on this occasion.

Prof Jodut Saleem said that the education of young doctors should be added with proper counseling of the patients so that they can be fully aware of the treatment methods. Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Prof Hafiz Majid, Prof Sajjad Hussain, Prof Mudassar, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim, Director of Finance M Arif were also present on this occasion.