Health minister performs ground breaking of isolation hospital

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Health Nadeem Jan on Monday inaugurated the ground breaking of Quarantine Hospital at AIIAP Lahore.

Director Border Health Services (BHS) Dr Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah and Nazir Ahmed Khan, COO/APM AIIAP were the guests. Nazir Ahmed Khan said that it is a major step forward in improving the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr Nadeem Jan addressed the attendees and discussed the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare system. Federal Minister for Health Nadeem Jan stated, ‘We are actively working to improve our healthcare approaches.

Our teams and ready to respond to health emergencies within a mere 12-hour window.’ Among the dignitaries present were Dr Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Director of Border Health Services, and Nazir Ahmed Khan, the Airport Manager. Both expressed optimism about the positive impact this establishment will bring to the region’s health dynamics.