Recovery officer among four held for staging dacoity drama

LAHORE:A recovery officer of an import/export company turned out to be the suspect in Rs102 million dacoity call during the investigations conducted by Lorry Adda police.

The arrested suspects were identified as mastermind recovery officer Arslan, Shehroz, Bilal Butt and Salman. The suspects confessed to their crime and an amount of Rs101.76 million were recovered from them.

Police also recovered a bike, illegal weapons and four mobile phones from their custody. Reportedly, a Rs102 million dacoity call was received by police with a local trade import export company. Reportedly, recovery officer of the company Arslan went for recovery of the amount. However, his intentions changed and he hatched a plan with their friends for dacoity. The owner lodged a complaint with police about the dacoity with the recovery boys. Police lodged the investigations and when they heard about the incident details, they grilled the suspects.