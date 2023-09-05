CTD foils major terror plot during operations in Punjab

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot in the province by arresting seven suspected terrorists linked with banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD Punjab conducted 49 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 49 suspected persons were interrogated and 7 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are M Fiaz, Mulazim Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Siafuddin, M Rafi Ullah, Qari M Athiraz and M Arbi, he said and added that they belonged to the banned organizations such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. He said that the arrest of these alleged terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Bahalwapur.

He said that the explosives 3,100 grams, detonators 14, protective fuse wire 10 feet, three mobile phones and Rs20,550 in cash were recovered from the possession of terrorists. The spokesperson said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other places. The police have registered six cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Khushab, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalnagar, and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 240 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies. 12,230 persons were checked, 65 suspects were arrested, 63 FIRs were registered and 14 recoveries were made during these operations.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.