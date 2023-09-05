24 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

LAHORE:The price control magistrates arrested 24 shopkeepers and sealed various shops over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district administration.

On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 893 sale points and shops were inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 83 sale points.

A spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Monday that cases were also registered against 21 shopkeepers over violation of the rules and 69 violators were imposed fine.

A report was presented to the deputy commissioner for performance evaluation of price control magistrates of the provincial capital, showing that Price Control Magistrate Imran Arshad checked maximum sale points while Usman Akram inspected only two sale points. The report showed that performance of 27 magistrates remained zero.A total of 52 officers conducted field operations across the City to ensure implementation of official prices.