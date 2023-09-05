Foolproof security for Imam Hussain Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

LAHORE:On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the security plan for the mourning processions and Majalis across the province on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has been finalised.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that more than 30,000 police officers and volunteers would perform their duties across Punjab, including Lahore. More than 7,000 officers and volunteers will be deployed in the provincial capital.

IGP directed to ensure the best security arrangements for all mourning processions and Majalis and said that additional personnel should be deployed for the security of central and sensitive Majalis and processions across the province, including Lahore.

IGP Punjab also ordered foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).