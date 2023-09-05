Greets LHC on new judicial year

Caretaker CM extended his heartfelt wishes to the Lahore High Court on the commencement of the new judicial year, expressing his hope for the prevalence of justice in the upcoming year.

He acknowledged the role of the LHC Chief Justice and his esteemed judicial colleagues, affirming their commitment to upholding the timeless traditions of justice in the new judicial year. He said that the pursuit of justice is not only a divine command but also a fundamental aspect of the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).