CM deplores DHQ hospital condition

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited DHQ Hospital Sargodha on Monday and expressed strong dismay over the shortage of medical facilities and reprimanded the medical superintendent.

Upon arrival, he was presented with a counter displaying long queues of patients, lack of medical facilities, delays in check-ups, poor conditions in the wards, the absence of free tests facility, and the need to purchase medicines from outside. Patients expressed their grievances to CM.

Taking immediate action on patients’ complaints, mismanagement and neglect of duties, the CM ordered to remove the MS and the posting of a permanent principal. He directed to convert the under-construction cardiac centre to a general ward and gave a deadline of three days to make it functional.

Mohsin Naqvi listened to the patients’ complaints and issued instructions to redress. He ordered an inquiry into the matter of conducting tests from a specific lab outside the hospital. It was very sad to see the deplorable conditions of a DHQ hospital, everything is bad here, he regretted.

Since the test facility is available inside the hospital, what was the justification for conducting the test from outside? The condition of the hospital will be improved even if I have to come here by force, he vowed. This hospital also provides treatment facilities to the adjacent population of Sargodha, but the condition of this hospital is very bad.

Dr Ashraf from Sargodha Medical College voiced concerns about the neglect of seniority among doctors, and CM assured him of an immediate solution.

In the hospital's conference hall, the CM held discussions with management and doctors, attentively listening to their issues. He assured them that the problems faced by doctors would be solved and made it clear that no one would be allowed to indulge in any sort of politics. He also inspected the under-construction building and Government TB Hospital in Sargodha.