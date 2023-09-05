IHC serves notice on IGP in Sadaqat Abbasi recovery case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a petition seeking recovery of missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sadaqat Abbasi.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Usman Ghani Sadaqat. The petitioner adopted the stance that unknown people had kidnapped the PTI leader from outside the Parliament Lodges, and prayed to the court to issue directives to the respondents for his recovery.
The court served notices on respondents and adjourned the case till Tuesday summoning the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) in person.
