Saudi envoy hosts dinner for Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday hosted a dinner in honor of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at his residence in Islamabad.

On this occasion, bilateral relations, measures to increase economic cooperation, increasing facilities for Haj and Umrah and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Kamran Tessori said that Saudi Arabia has helped Pakistan in every difficult time and Pakistanis have immense love for Saudi brothers.

The Sindh governor said that the decision to issue Umrah visa in 24 hours is welcome. He said that increase in Haj flights and quota will provide more facilities to Haj pilgrims.