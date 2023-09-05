Saudi envoy hosts dinner for Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday hosted a dinner in honor of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at his residence in Islamabad.
On this occasion, bilateral relations, measures to increase economic cooperation, increasing facilities for Haj and Umrah and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.
Kamran Tessori said that Saudi Arabia has helped Pakistan in every difficult time and Pakistanis have immense love for Saudi brothers.
The Sindh governor said that the decision to issue Umrah visa in 24 hours is welcome. He said that increase in Haj flights and quota will provide more facilities to Haj pilgrims.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday served notices on Inspector General of Police Islamabad in a petition...
SUKKUR: The ongoing sit-in against the abduction of Hindu boys and girls at Sindh-Punjab and Balochistan border at...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court against...
ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, as a mark of protest on the absence of...
Islamabad:A delegation led by President of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Islamabad Tariq Saeed met...
Islamabad:Building digital trust and improving the reliability of ICT and technology infrastructures through proper...