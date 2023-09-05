Sit-in against abduction of Hindu youths enters fourth day

SUKKUR: The ongoing sit-in against the abduction of Hindu boys and girls at Sindh-Punjab and Balochistan border at Deera Moor entered the fourth day on Monday, with protesters demanding recovery of the abducted youth and an end to the frequent abductions.

The abducted Hindu youths include Nagar Jaideep Kumar, Makki Jagdish Kumar, Dr Munir Naich, Sagar Kumar, Priya Kumari and others. The sit-in was staged on the call of Hindu Panchayat, which suspended traffic flow leading to Punjab, Karachi and Peshawar.

SSP Amjad Sheikh in a bid to convince protesters to end their sit-in arrived for talks with them but they refused to talk to him over the matter. Sheikh requested them to give him 24 hours to recover their people, telling them two of the kidnapped persons had been recovered.

However, the protesters refused to end their protest and pledged to continue it till the recovery of the all the kidnapped persons. Respectively, a shutter down strike was held in Kandhkot, Karampur, Bakhshapur and Badani cities in district Kashmore-Kandhkot for the recovery of the abducted youths.

The citizens staged a sit-in and token hunger strike at the main chowk of the city on the fourth consecutive day, demanding recovery of the abducted people. They also demanded for the army operation in the riverine areas of Kashmore-Kandhkot.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations were also held in other cities, including Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Dadu and Shikarpur in support of the sit-in staged by Hindu Panchayat at Deera Moor. The citizens blocked the Indus Highway at Gambat in Khairpur, demanding recovery of the Hindu youths.