Imran moves IHC against rejection of his bail pleas in 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against rejection of his bail in nine cases related to May-9 attack on judicial complex and forgery.

His six bail pleas were dismissed by sessions court and three by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri had directed the petitioner to remove objections on the petitions, filed against rejection of his bail.

The counsel for the PTI chairman filed these petitions in the IHC after removing the objections, raised by the registrar office. Imran, through his counsel Suleman Safdar, filed nine petitions in the IHC. The state and plaintiff of the cases have been made respondents in the petitions. The petitioner requested the court to nullify the decision of rejection of his bail in nine cases.

It was further stated in the petition that the trial court dismissed bail pleas being not persuaded without seeing the merit. Trial courts decisions be annulled to meet the norms of justice. Trial courts be directed to hear the cases again and give decision on merit. Police be barred from making arrest in these 9 cases.