Senate panel postpones meeting on absence of secretary

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, as a mark of protest on the absence of secretary of the ministry, postponed its meeting on Monday.

The panel was to be briefed on the new phase of CPEC and Gilgit-Baltistan. The committee meeting was presided over by Prof Sajid Mir here at the Parliament House, and attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Shahadat Awan and Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and other officials.

The committee was supposed to discuss the new phase of CPEC and Gilgit-Baltistan, and the present position of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. The chairman emphasised that the agenda before the meeting holds a pivotal importance.

However, the forum could not proceed accordingly owing to absence of the secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and the members of the committee left in protest. Later, speaking to the media, Senator Sherry decried the absence of secretary and other officials and said that the secretary should have been present in the meeting.

“We didn't come here to collect TA DA. When I was a minister, I used to attend every committee meeting. It is being said that the secretary is in a meeting, whereas the committee meeting notice was issued several days in advance, then how can he be staying away,” she wondered.

The PPP senator maintained that the committee doesn't wait for the secretary and added she used to appear in the Senate committees as federal minister.

Separately, the Senate of Pakistan Education Parliamentarians Caucus (EPC) convened a meeting with the ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula, Senator Sana Jamali, EPC Secretary Mir Shai Mazar Baloch, Senate Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) and EPC team. The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership between Pakistan and Ethiopia, with a particular emphasis on education.